Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Hits $451.35 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00005914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $451.35 million and $24.51 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00043960 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020570 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001680 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

