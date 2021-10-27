Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII opened at $302.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.50.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.