Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,906 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 336,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.