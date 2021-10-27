Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,475 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 62,547 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,251,000 after buying an additional 468,356 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYCB opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

