Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.81

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.81 and traded as low as C$1.67. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 25,603 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Centamin alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.81.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,318.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.