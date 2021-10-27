LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.51. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 207,346 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $170.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 3.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 318,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LightInTheBox by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 197,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

