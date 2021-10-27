Fair Oaks Income Limited Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:FA17 opened at GBX 0.71 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income has a one year low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.73 ($0.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.69.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

