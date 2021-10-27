Fair Oaks Income Limited Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:FA17 opened at GBX 0.71 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income has a one year low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.73 ($0.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.69.
