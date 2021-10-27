SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.34. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 8,250 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SIFCO Industries in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SIFCO Industries by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SIFCO Industries by 46.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

