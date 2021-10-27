RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.52

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $6.09. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 114,212 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 million, a PE ratio of 295.15 and a beta of 1.95.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

