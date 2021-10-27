Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Posts Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSI shares. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southside Bancshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

