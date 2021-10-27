Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.76.

AMD opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

