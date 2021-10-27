Amundi Makes New $126.19 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 410,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $304.20 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $200.03 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

