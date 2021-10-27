Amundi Purchases Shares of 867,155 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 867,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,823,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.35% of The Travelers Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV opened at $160.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

