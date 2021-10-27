Amundi Makes New $148.59 Million Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 410,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,587,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.22% of Moody’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.27.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $390.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $395.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

