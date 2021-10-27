Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-$5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. Fiserv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.50.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.