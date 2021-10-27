STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

