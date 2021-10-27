Semux Trading 16.7% Lower This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $74,979.27 and approximately $6.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069102 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010336 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007234 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005876 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003162 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.