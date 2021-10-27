C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,301 shares of company stock worth $8,051,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 254,993 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 518,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 114.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 205,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

