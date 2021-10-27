Ontology Price Reaches $0.88 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $767.49 million and approximately $188.88 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00041849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00106655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.18 or 0.00438082 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00040846 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

