Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

FTS stock opened at C$55.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.96. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.18.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.62%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

