NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. NMI has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter worth about $68,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 522.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 757,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 635,620 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 20.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,065,000 after purchasing an additional 625,118 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 4,629.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 616,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 603,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $9,640,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

