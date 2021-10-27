PIBBLE (PIB) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $33.66 million and approximately $52,144.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00050770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00209193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00099111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

