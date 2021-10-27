Credit Suisse Group Trims Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price to $24.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OTLY. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 27.43.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 13.89 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 12.84 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 16.21.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,883,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

