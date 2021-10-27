ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 66.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.