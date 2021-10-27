ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 66.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $25.59.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.