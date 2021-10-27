Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Linde has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Linde to earn $11.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $320.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.19. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $319.11. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

