PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,147.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00224408 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,192,031 coins and its circulating supply is 61,522,157 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

