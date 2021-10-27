BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.96

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.43. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 103,131 shares.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
