BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.96

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.43. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 103,131 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 290.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.