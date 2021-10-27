Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,129 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 183.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $352,000.

IPG stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

