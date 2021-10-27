Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 552,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 167,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

