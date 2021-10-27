Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,175,317 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,175,317 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $121,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

