NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Lessened by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 50.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in NiSource by 75.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 16.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 16.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 207,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 29,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NI stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.