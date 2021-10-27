NorthWestern Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

NorthWestern has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.

NorthWestern stock opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

