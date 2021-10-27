M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Plans GBX 0.76 Dividend

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MGCI opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.33 million and a PE ratio of 11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.29. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 101 ($1.32).

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Company Profile

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

