FY2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Decreased by Analyst

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $13.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2023 earnings at $16.52 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $315.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.28. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $890.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,348,783 shares of company stock valued at $838,275,510. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

