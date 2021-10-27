S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $497.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $457.00 to $497.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $467.30.

Shares of SPGI opened at $464.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $470.81. The company has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $312,463,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 97.1% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,043,000 after acquiring an additional 627,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

