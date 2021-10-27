Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $177.70 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.64.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94,089 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

