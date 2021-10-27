Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

WYGPY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Worley has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.50.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

