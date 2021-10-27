JT Stratford LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 81.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after purchasing an additional 257,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,699,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 148.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,393,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET opened at $403.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $407.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.