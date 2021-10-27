Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.68-$6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.05-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.02 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.680-$6.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $218.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $145.57 and a 1 year high of $220.14. The company has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

