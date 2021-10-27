Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes $264,000 Position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMLTU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of CMLTU stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

