Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPOT opened at $252.20 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day moving average is $243.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of -126.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

