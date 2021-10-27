Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 635,016 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8,645.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635,016 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,774,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,344,000 after purchasing an additional 192,722 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.