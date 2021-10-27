Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,993 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $25,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE PII opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Truist reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.