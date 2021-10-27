Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $22.56 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $429.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.79 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.55.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.