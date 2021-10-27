Credit Suisse AG Sells 411,629 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 411,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.45% of Keysight Technologies worth $130,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $11,223,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $177.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

