Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,455,103 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,455,103 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $150,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.