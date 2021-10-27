Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

