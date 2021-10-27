Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 90.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 968,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,482 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after buying an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,009 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,719,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,059 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Shares of TME opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

