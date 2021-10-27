Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 252,261 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 898,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $149.32 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.31.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

