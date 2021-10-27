Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 134.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,710 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $16,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HPP opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

